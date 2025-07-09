TN's Coimbatore Medical College Hospital To Set Up Skin Bank To Aid Burn Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 9 (IANS ) In a major step towards improving burn care, the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in Tamil Nadu is planning to establish a dedicated skin bank within its premises to cater to the growing number of patients in need of skin grafts.

The hospital, which treats an average of five burn victims daily, is preparing a detailed proposal for the initiative to be submitted to the Tamil Nadu state government shortly. The proposed facility will focus on collecting and preserving skin from deceased donors, which can then be used for grafting procedures on patients suffering from deep burns.

This critical intervention not only accelerates healing but also significantly reduces the risks of infection and pain associated with severe burns.

CMCH officials have observed that thermal burns account for nearly 86 per cent of the total burn cases that require hospitalisation at the facility. Despite advancements in treatment, the absence of a skin bank in the region has been a major hurdle in providing timely and effective care for such patients.

“A skin bank will be a game-changer in managing burn injuries. Currently, the availability of donor skin is limited, and many patients have to wait or seek treatment in other cities,” said a senior plastic surgeon at CMCH.

Skin grafting plays a pivotal role in treating third-degree burns, especially when large areas of the body are affected. The availability of preserved donor skin can buy crucial time for patients, allowing for better recovery outcomes and lower complication rates.

The hospital's proposal will include the infrastructure, equipment, and staffing requirements necessary to operate the skin bank.

CMCH is expected to collaborate with other institutions that have existing skin banks for technical expertise and training.

If approved, this will be the first skin bank in western Tamil Nadu and only the second in the state after the one functioning in Chennai.

Health experts and burn specialists across the region have welcomed the move, calling it a vital step towards upgrading critical care services in government hospitals. Once established, the skin bank is expected to serve not only Coimbatore but also neighbouring districts, providing a lifeline to hundreds of burn victims annually.