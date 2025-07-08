First Patient Dosed In Phase 1/2 Clinical Study Of Novel EGFR/HER3 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate AVZO-1418/DB-1418
SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Biotherapeutics' ("DualityBio", HKEX:09606) partner Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. ("Avenzo"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating AVZO-1418/DB-1418, a potential best-in-class, novel EGFR/HER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced solid tumors.
On January 7th, 2025, DualityBio and Avenzo announced that they have entered into an exclusive license agreement, pursuant to which Avenzo will develop, manufacture and commercialize AVZO-1418/DB-1418, a potential best-in-class EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC, globally (excluding Greater China).
The Phase 1/2 first-in-human, open-label clinical study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of AVZO-1418/DB-1418 as a single agent and in combination therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.
About DualityBio
Duality Biotherapeutics (HKEX:09606) is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation ADCs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. DualityBio has successfully built several cutting-edge ADC technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. Leveraging a robust pipeline, DualityBio is conducting multiple global clinical trials across 17 countries and has enrolled over 2,000 patients for multiple clinical-stage ADC candidates.
Additionally, DualityBio has established strategic collaborations with global MNCs and leading biotech innovators. As a global ADC powerhouse, DualityBio is developing novel ADCs, including bispecific ADC candidates, novel-payload ADC candidates, and autoimmune ADC candidates. For more information, please visit .
Logo -WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment