Wetrade Earns Australian Financial Licence From ASIC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASIC (Australia Securities & Investments Commission) authorisation marks another milestone in WeTrade's commitment to strong regulatory oversight and global compliance standards.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTrade Group, a leading global financial broker, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a licence from the ASIC for its Australian entity, WeTrade Capital (Australia) Pty Ltd (Licence No. 544624). This licence is a key part of WeTrade's plan to grow in Asia-Pacific and operate with strong regulatory oversight.

Trusted Trading, Backed by Australian Regulation

The ASIC licence enables WeTrade to provide regulated financial services in Australia, one of the world's most respected and well-regulated financial markets. This move follows WeTrade's recent expansion into Europe and demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to delivering secure and transparent trading experiences globally.









A Word from WeTrade's CEO: Why This Matters

“We are proud to add another prestigious licence to our growing global portfolio. Securing the ASIC licence not only reinforces our reputation as a trusted, multi-asset broker, but also enables us to offer enhanced protection and regulated financial services to more clients worldwide,” said George Miltiadou, CEO of WeTrade.

For clients, this matters because regulation by ASIC, one of the world's most respected financial authorities, means greater trust and accountability. It assures traders that WeTrade operates under strict Australian financial laws, with transparent practices and strong safeguards in place to protect client funds.

In an industry where trust is everything, being regulated helps clients trade with greater confidence, knowing they are working with a broker that meets the highest standards of compliance and integrity.

In Trust We Trade – Strengthening Global Presence

This latest authorisation expands WeTrade's international regulatory footprint and positions the Group to pursue new opportunities in Australia and surrounding markets. It also underscores the Group's focus on operating under the supervision of respected regulatory bodies around the world.

As WeTrade expands its global reach, the focus remains clear: build a safer, more transparent, and more rewarding trading experience for clients everywhere.

About WeTrade



WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker, founded in 2015, offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. Known for its strong client protection, ultra-low spreads, and award-winning loyalty programs, WeTrade is dedicated to making trading both successful and rewarding.

Media Contact

Organization: WeTrade

Contact Person Name: CHONG PEI ZHOU

Website:

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by WeTrade. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at