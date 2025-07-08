Trump Signs 'Major Disaster' Declaration For Texas Flooding Response

US President Donald Trump on July 6 formally declared a“major disaster” for the state of Texas under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

The declaration comes in response to severe storms, straight‐line winds, and widespread flooding that began on July 2 and continue to impact communities across the region.

Kerr County has borne the brunt of the crisis, with at least 59 confirmed fatalities and dozens more still unaccounted for.

Under the disaster declaration, both Individual Assistance and Public Assistance programmes will be activated. Federal funding will cover up to 75 per cent of eligible costs for temporary housing, home repairs, emergency protective measures, and other critical needs.

Trump first announced the declaration in a post on Truth Social, emphasising the urgency of the response:“I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas to ensure our brave first responders immediately have the resources they need. These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing.”

The White House also noted that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined Governor Abbott on the ground yesterday to oversee the coordination of search‐and‐rescue and relief operations.

So far, federal and state agencies report that the US Coast Guard, alongside local first responders, has rescued more than 850 people from flooded areas.