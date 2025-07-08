'Dhurandhar' First Look: Ranveer Singh Looks Ready To Pack A Heavy Punch

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh shared the first look of his upcoming film Dhurandhar on his birthday on July 6. The actor also said the movie will release on December 5.

Taking to Instagram, Singh shared the first look of his upcoming action-thriller Dhurandhar. The film is produced jointly by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Dhurandhar is helmed by Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The movies, as per the first look, boasts a cast headlined by Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The two minutes and thirty-nine seconds of the movie's first look showcases Singh in an action avatar, which is expected to face resistance from Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt.

The first look also boasts a powerful composition created by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration by Hanumankind.

Singh captioned the first look, "An Inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men."

The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Ahead of releasing the first look, the actor deleted all his Instagram posts, hinting at a huge announcement.

Singh is known for his films such as Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Band Baaja Baaraat, among others.