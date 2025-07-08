403
Aman Centre Presents Workshops As Part Of 'Police Officers Of Tomorrow' Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), one of the centres of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, is participating in the sixth“Police Officers of Tomorrow” programme.
This year's workshops are being held in co-operation with the Police Academy, represented by the Police College, with a series of awareness workshops for children participating in the programme.
The Aman workshops aim to raise community awareness of issues related to bullying and cyberbullying, and to educate children on social protection mechanisms and the prevention of these negative behaviours.
Aman Centre acting executive director Fadl bin Mohammed al-Kaabi emphasised the importance of this collaboration with the Police Academy, noting that the awareness workshops contribute to enhancing children's awareness of methods to prevent cyberbullying and blackmail, as well as train them to deal with these situations in positive and effective ways.
He added that the centre is committed to instilling national identity and a sense of belonging among children, with interactive activities that contribute to developing leadership skills and enhancing self-confidence, reflecting the centre's role in supporting community efforts to protect young people.
Head of Aman Centre's Communication and Media Office, Hanan al-Ali, said that the centre places great importance on co-operating with security agencies to achieve its vision and strategic objectives of protecting children and victims of family disintegration from violence and working to reintegrate them into society.
The Aman Centre is concerned with protecting and rehabilitating women and children victims of violence and family disintegration and reintegrating them into society.
It organises a series of awareness workshops during the summer, in co-operation with its partners across various sectors in the country.
This year's“Police Officers of Tomorrow” programme targets Qatari students born between 2013 and 2016.
The programme features various military and sports activities, in addition to awareness and guidance programmes in co-operation with several entities, including the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the National Cyber Security Agency, the National Human Rights Committee, and the Qatar Foundation for Social Work and its affiliated centres (Aman, Ehsan, Nama, and Daam), in addition to field visits to departments within the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).
