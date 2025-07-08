Parenting Guide: 7 Eye Opening Parenting Lessons From Sadhguru

Parenting often comes with more questions than answers-but Sadhguru offers a deeper, more conscious perspective. These 7 powerful lessons challenge traditional approaches and invite parents to raise children with awareness, freedom, and joy.

In a time of hectic living and endless parenting tips, spiritual master Sadhguru presents a welcome and highly attuned way of parenting. His insights are less about control and more about conscious raising-inspiring parents to raise happy, self-aware, and independent human beings instead of obedient copies of themselves. The following are 7 insightful lessons from Sadhguru that can change your attitude towards parenthood.

Sadhguru points out that children are not yours to own but living beings that have been placed in your care for development. Rather than pushing your aspirations on them, regard yourself as a facilitator who will assist their own individual path.

Key takeaway: Release ownership and let your child grow into his/her own distinct being.

As Sadhguru says, kids learn more through observation than teaching. Your words are less important than your energy, actions, and habits. If you wish your kid to be honest, kind, or aware-be so yourself.

Key takeaway: Practice what you preach. Your kid's values tend to be a copy of yours.

Most parents attempt to mold their children according to the standards of society or their own ideals. Sadhguru requests parents to move away from such thoughts. Every child has his or her own intelligence and fate.

Key takeaway: Give guidance, not a road map. Encourage their natural curiosity rather than suppressing it.

Fear-based parenting-threats or fear of leading to control over behavior-may result in long-term emotional problems. Sadhguru recommends developing a safe, trusting environment where children feel free to be themselves.

Key takeaway: Substitute trust in place of fear. Children enjoy living in environments where they feel emotionally secure.

Sadhguru recommends providing children with the liberty to learn, get things wrong, and correct them. But this liberty should be accompanied by responsibility commensurate with age to develop an inner anchoring.

Key takeaway: Allow your child to make small choices independently to cultivate independence and accountability.

Most parents fall into the trap of comparing their child with others or defining them through temporary behavior. Sadhguru cautions that these steps can dent self-esteem and manipulate identity.

Takeaway: View your child as a dynamic being in constant evolution-not a static personality to judge.

Sadhguru feels that parenting must be a delightful experience, not one of stress and domination. Your happiness is the emotional climate where your child is raised.

Key takeaway: Parent not from anxiety or pressure-parent from a place of love and inner equilibrium.