Ukraine Returns Seven More Children From Occupied Territories


2025-07-08 09:06:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on Telegram by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“As part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we managed to return seven more Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories. They are between 6 and 17 years old. Their families lived under constant pressure from the occupation authorities - they were forced to obtain Russian documents, banned from speaking Ukrainian, threatened with loss of parental rights, and denied access to medical care and freedom of movement. Now the children and their families are finally safe,” Yermak said.

Yermak expressed gratitude to the team of the Office of the Ombudsman and international partners for their help in organizing the children's rescue.

Read also: Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia may be considered genocide - OSCE PA Special Rapporteur

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 2, Yermak also announced the return of another group of teenagers from Russian-occupied territory.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA

