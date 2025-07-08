WEST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against West on June 20, 2025 with a Class Period from February 16, 2023 and February 12, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of West have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

West is a medical supplies company based in Exton, Pennsylvania that operates as a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (a) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin High-Value Products portfolio; (b) West's SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company's profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; (c) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company's exit from continuous glucose monitoring contracts with long-standing customers; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth about this fraud was revealed over a series of disclosures culminating on February 13, 2025, when West issued extremely weak 2025 revenue and earnings forecasts. West attributed the disappointing guidance in part to contract manufacturing headwinds, including the loss of two major continuing glucose monitoring customers that had begun transitioning to in-house manufacturing of next-generation devices after West“made the decision to not participate going forward as our financial thresholds cannot be achieved.” West also revealed that its SmartDose wearable injector devices would be“margin-dilutive” in 2025 and that it would be“taking steps to improve [its SmartDose] economics, and all options are on the table.” On this news, West's stock dropped $123.17 per share, a decline of 38 percent, to close at $199.11 on February 13, 2025.

If you are a long-term stockholder of West, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

