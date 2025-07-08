Key Govt Portals Down In Kashmir For 2 Months

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Several crucial government websites and portals in Kashmir have been non-operational for the past two months, causing severe inconvenience to needy individuals relying on various social welfare schemes.

The disruption is particularly impacting beneficiaries of the Golden Card and other welfare programs. The Food Supplies department's online portal is also affected, preventing the registration for essential services.

Patients suffering from chronic illnesses have expressed urgent need for Golden Cards to facilitate treatment. However, with the online registration process suspended, they are unable to obtain these cards and are compelled to seek medical care in private hospitals, which many cannot afford.

Similarly, the government's Marriage Assistance Scheme (MAS) for poor girls is also facing setbacks as the online portal is non-functional. Registration for this scheme is mandatory one month prior to marriage.

Many girls with imminent wedding dates are unable to apply, risking exclusion from the scheme if they marry without registration. Complaints have also been received regarding other departments, with citizens demanding clarifications to ensure eligible girls do not lose access to government support.

Sakina Itoo, the Minister in charge, when contacted, admitted that the portals are down at present and that the government is aware of the hardships being faced by the people.“The portals are currently down, and many are unable to apply. This issue is now on my notice. I will discuss it with departmental officers because the poor people have to bear the brunt. If online registration cannot be restored immediately, we may need to consider offline alternatives until the system is fixed.”

“I will call the concerned officers to explore possible solutions or workarounds, so people do not face difficulties,” she said.

Regarding the Golden Card specifically, the Minister said that the registration for the Golden Card should be linked to ration cards, which is also currently affected online. We know that portals are closed, and Golden Cards are made online, so this issue is significant. We will explore all possible options to assist people and thoroughly examine the situation. We will assess the scope of the problem, including the number of affected individuals and applicants, to determine feasible solutions.” (KNO)