Four Killed, 27 Injured In Cairo Telecom Building Fire

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jul 9 (NNN-MENA) – At least four people were killed and 27 others injured, in a massive fire that broke out Monday, at a central telecommunications building, in downtown Cairo, Egypt's Health Ministry said, yesterday.

The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, while several others were treated on site, for smoke inhalation, the ministry said in a statement.

The blaze, which erupted Monday afternoon, in a key telecommunications facility, affiliated with Telecom Egypt, in Cairo's Ramses area, caused temporary disruptions to phone and internet services across parts of the capital and other regions.

Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, said in a statement yesterday that, services will be gradually restored within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that, full flight operations had resumed at Cairo International Airport, after overnight delays caused by communication disruptions.

“All affected flights have taken off and operations at all terminals at Cairo airport have returned to normal,” the ministry said in a statement.

A security source said that, preliminary investigations suggest, the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit, noting that, criminal lab experts will collect evidence from the scene to determine the exact cause.– NNN-MENA