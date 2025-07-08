Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four Killed, 27 Injured In Cairo Telecom Building Fire

Four Killed, 27 Injured In Cairo Telecom Building Fire


2025-07-08 08:06:08
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jul 9 (NNN-MENA) – At least four people were killed and 27 others injured, in a massive fire that broke out Monday, at a central telecommunications building, in downtown Cairo, Egypt's Health Ministry said, yesterday.

The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, while several others were treated on site, for smoke inhalation, the ministry said in a statement.

The blaze, which erupted Monday afternoon, in a key telecommunications facility, affiliated with Telecom Egypt, in Cairo's Ramses area, caused temporary disruptions to phone and internet services across parts of the capital and other regions.

Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, said in a statement yesterday that, services will be gradually restored within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that, full flight operations had resumed at Cairo International Airport, after overnight delays caused by communication disruptions.

“All affected flights have taken off and operations at all terminals at Cairo airport have returned to normal,” the ministry said in a statement.

A security source said that, preliminary investigations suggest, the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit, noting that, criminal lab experts will collect evidence from the scene to determine the exact cause.– NNN-MENA

MENAFN08072025000200011047ID1109776668

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search