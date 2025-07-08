NABU Hires 153 New Employees In 18 Months Kryvonos

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos in an interview with Ukrinfor .

“During 2024–2025, the Bureau appointed 153 new employees, including 78 detectives and 10 analysts,” Kryvonos said.

According to him, the NABU selection process is lengthy and rigorous, involving multiple stages of testing and integrity checks, including background reviews of candidates and their family members, as well as prior employment history.

In addition to hiring detectives, the NABU is also reinforcing divisions responsible for operational and technical support and for special operations.

A new detective unit was also launched in Dnipro, attached to the Kharkiv Territorial Office, to investigate crimes in Dnipro city and Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kryvonos noted that the NABU detectives earn an average salary ranging from UAH 75,000 to UAH 130,000.

“Factors like years of service, rank, access to state secrets, and academic degrees affect salary. For example, a senior detective with a colonel's rank, a PhD, and long service may earn up to UAH 150,000,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, at the end of 2023, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted a law increasing NABU's authorized staffing by 300 positions.