Niner Wine Estates Selects Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits As Their California Distribution Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As our vineyards mature and we continue pursue quality in both our farming and winemaking process, we could not have found a better partner than Winebow. Their commitment to fine wine and connecting the right customers to the right wines is a perfect match for us in California. We are excited to work with them in the coming years," said Andy Niner President of Niner Wine Estates.

"Winebow is thrilled to represent Niner Wine Estates in California," said Dean Ferrell, President and CEO of Winebow. "Our support and affection for the fantastic wines coming out of the Central Coast is well documented, and we appreciate Niner's exceptional craftsmanship, unique vineyard sites and commitment to sustainability."

About Niner Wine Estates

Niner Wine Estates is a family-owned, estate winery located on the Central Coast of California with vineyards in Paso Robles and Edna Valley. Founded on the belief that great wine begins in the vineyard, Niner farms all its vineyards sustainably and produces a diverse portfolio of wines that reflect the character of each site. The winery is known for its commitment to quality, hospitality, and transparency, with a state-of-the-art LEED-certified facility and award-winning tasting room and restaurant. Niner Wine Estates produces everything from complex Cabernet and Bordeaux style blends to elegant Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, all crafted with a sense of place and purpose. Learn more at ninerwine .

About Winebow

Winebow is a national importer and distributor, offering a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. Since 1980, the company has represented some of the most established properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. Winebow Wholesale's national distribution platform comprises 18 markets, covering 60 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. Winebow Imports services all U.S. States and Territories, representing over 130 estates from Europe (Heritage Portfolio), as well as the Southern Hemisphere and emerging domestic areas (Pioneer Portfolio). Winebow Imports balances its impressive growth with a culture of specialization and excellence. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Niner Wine Estates