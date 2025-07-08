Giovanne Schachere Earns Master's In Human Services While Leading Two Community-Based Organizations And Raising A Family Of Five

MENAFN - GetNews)



Justice-focused CEO and Director celebrates graduation from Capella University and seeks to inspire fellow non-traditional students as a future commencement speaker.

Los Angeles, CA, USA - July 08, 2025 - In a story that blends grit, service, and purpose, Giovanne Schachere has graduated with a Master's degree in Human Services from Capella University - a personal milestone that caps years of leadership in underserved communities across California and Washington. A father of five, first-generation college graduate, and justice-involved advocate, Schachere is now seeking consideration to speak at Capella's September 2025 commencement ceremony in Arlington, Texas.

Schachere is the Founder and CEO of Mysti's Adult and Family Services, a name chosen to honor his late mother, Mysti, whose untimely passing during the COVID-19 pandemic left a lasting imprint on his mission for dignity, justice, and healing. The Mysti's model now operates through two separate community-based companies:

Both organizations deliver housing navigation, reentry support, case management, and recuperative care for communities often overlooked by traditional systems. Schachere has led successful expansions into underserved regions like Monterey County and Contra Costa, while continuing to build culturally grounded programs that speak directly to the needs of justice-impacted individuals and families.

He is equally recognized for organizing impactful, pride-centered community events such as block parties, awards shows, and healing-based gatherings that foster unity and uplift voices from within.

“I didn't go back to school just to earn a degree,” said Schachere.“I did it to show my kids and my community that leadership should reflect the people we serve. Education matters, but so does lived experience - and the courage to rise from it.”

Schachere's journey began in South Los Angeles, where he graduated from Dorsey High School in 2005. After earning a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Central Washington University in 2015, he returned to school to deepen his advocacy and sharpen his leadership in human services - not for personal advancement, but to lead by example as a justice-involved professional who broke generational cycles.

Today, as the head of two growing community organizations and a father raising five children, Schachere is a symbol of what's possible when personal accountability meets purpose-driven leadership. He is now calling on Capella to consider him as a commencement speaker, so he can deliver a message to others walking the same road.

“Commencement isn't just a ceremony,” said Schachere.“It's a call to remember who you are and what you overcame.”

To learn more about Giovanne Schachere, his leadership, or to connect with him directly, visit or connect on LinkedIn: Giovanne Schachere on LinkedIn .