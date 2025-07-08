Smith Security Launches Accredited Private Investigator Training Program In Ontario

MENAFN - GetNews) Smith Security launches an accredited 50-hour online Private Investigator Training in Ontario, approved by the Ministry for PI licensing exam preparation.

Smith Security, a provider of security and investigation services in Ontario, has officially launched its Private Investigator Training Course, designed to help aspiring investigators meet provincial licensing requirements and gain practical knowledge for the field. The course is fully online and available for a one-time fee of $199.99, making it one of the most accessible options in Ontario.

The curriculum is approved by the Ministry of the Solicitor General of Ontario and meets all legal requirements for those seeking to obtain a Private Investigator License. Developed by licensed professionals with real-world experience in surveillance, background checks, fraud investigations, and labor disputes, the course provides a strong foundation for students entering the private investigation field.

“This course isn't just about meeting the minimum licensing standards-it's about preparing students to be competent and confident investigators,” said the program coordinator at Smith Security.“We've created a learning experience that is practical, engaging, and flexible enough to fit around a busy schedule.”

The Private Investigator Training Course covers key topics such as Canadian law, report writing, interviewing techniques, legal surveillance practices, and ethics in the investigation industry. Students can work at their own pace and access the course material from anywhere with an internet connection.







In addition to the core training, Smith Security offers optional exam preparation modules and specialized courses focused on labor dispute investigations-an increasingly in-demand area of expertise within the security industry.

With an estimated 5,000 licensed private investigators working across Ontario, and growing demand for services in corporate, insurance, and legal sectors, training opportunities like Smith Security's course aim to bridge the skills gap and attract new talent to the profession.

“Our mission is to make high-quality investigator training both affordable and accessible,” said a spokesperson for Smith Security.“We recognize that many people entering this field are looking for a career change, or are working full-time. Our online platform makes it possible for anyone to prepare for their future without sacrificing their current commitments.”

Students who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate of completion, allowing them to apply for the Ontario Private Investigator Licence through ServiceOntario. Support is available throughout the course via email and phone, and quizzes are included to help reinforce key learning objectives.

For more information about the Private Investigator Training Course or to enroll, visit

About Smith Security

Smith Security is a Toronto-based security and investigations firm offering a full range of services, including private investigations, corporate surveillance, background checks, and professional security guard training. With a commitment to professionalism, compliance, and training excellence, Smith Security helps individuals and organizations maintain safety, privacy, and legal peace of mind.