Training Centre Canada Launches Reseller Program For Ministry-Approved PI And Security Guard Courses

Training Centre Canada introduces a reseller program offering Ministry‐approved Private Investigator and Security Guard courses-expand your training portfolio today.

Training Centre Canada, a leader in online professional training solutions, has officially launched its Reseller Program , allowing training providers, private investigators, security agencies, and other organizations across Ontario to offer its ministry-approved Private Investigator and Security Guard courses under a white-label or affiliate model.

The reseller program is designed to empower businesses and individuals with a hassle-free revenue stream by offering high-quality online training without the need for maintaining a learning management system (LMS), handling customer support, or ensuring regulatory compliance.

“This initiative opens the door for partners to expand their service offerings and generate income, while we handle the heavy lifting,” said a spokesperson for Training Centre Canada.“From course delivery and tech support to student registration and compliance reporting, we provide an end-to-end solution so our resellers can focus on what they do best-marketing and connecting with students.”

Approved by the Ontario Ministry, the online courses meet all regulatory standards and are trusted by thousands of students annually. As part of the program, resellers receive access to an automated system that provides sales notifications, monthly payout reports, and ongoing technical support. This approach eliminates the need for costly infrastructure or administrative staffing, making it ideal for businesses of all sizes.

Key Benefits of the Reseller Program Include:



Zero Admin Overhead: No need for LMS setup, course maintenance, or certification handling.

24/7 Student Access: Online course delivery accessible anytime, with dedicated support for learners.

Earn Commission on Every Sale: Resellers set their own retail price and retain profits above wholesale. No Upfront Costs: Start selling courses with no inventory, tech, or staffing expenses.



Participants in the program play a vital role in capturing and registering students through their own websites, social media channels, or direct outreach. Once a student is registered, the Training Centre Canada team takes over-providing course access, tracking progress, and issuing certifications upon successful completion.

This program is particularly well-suited for private investigation agencies , security companies , staffing agencies , and employment centers that wish to offer additional training to their clients or workforce without building in-house training capabilities.

“Training Centre Canada has created a solution that removes barriers to entry,” added the spokesperson.“Our partners don't need to worry about ministry compliance, IT platforms, or day-to-day operations. It's truly a plug-and-play model for those who want to grow their business offerings.”

About Training Centre Canada

Training Centre Canada is a trusted provider of online, ministry-approved Private Investigator and Security Guard training in Ontario . With a focus on accessibility, compliance, and quality education, the company supports learners across the province through a user-friendly platform and dedicated support.