Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Appears Robust With 20+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore our latest breakthroughs in Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma research. Learn more about our innovative pipeline today! @ Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Sanofi announced a study is a phase 2 non-randomized, open-label, multi-cohort, multi-center study assessing the clinical benefit of SAR444245 (THOR-707) combined with other anticancer therapies for the treatment of participants aged 18 years and older with advanced and metastatic gastrointestinal cancer. This study is structured as a master protocol for the investigation of SAR444245 with other anticancer therapies.

In June 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in combination with TACE versus TACE plus oral and intravenous (IV) placebos in participants with incurable, non-metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The primary hypotheses are that pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib in combination with TACE is superior to placebo plus TACE with respect to progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).

DelveInsight's Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment.

The leading Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Coherus BioSciences, Tvardi Therapeutics, Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., Eureka Therapeutics Inc., Krystal Biotech, Inc., Replimune Inc., Beijing Syngentech Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Chugai Pharmaceutical, GenVivo, Inc., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech and others. Promising Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies such as Huaier Granule, Lenvatinib, Tislelizumab, GC33, Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, Tiragolumab, Relatlimab, Nivolumab, Bevacizumab , and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in cancer care @ Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trials Assessment

Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

CS1003: CStone Pharmaceuticals

CS1003 or Nofazinlimab is a humanized recombinant IgG4 monoclonal antibody targeting human programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) being developed in solid tumors. Nofazinlimab shows comparable high binding affinities to the PD-1 of humans, cynomolgus monkey, and mouse, and can block the interaction of PD-1 with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. The U.S. FDA has granted nofazinlimab Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in July 2020 for the treatment of patients with HCC. CStone formed a strategic collaboration agreement with EQRx, under which EQRx licensed the exclusive rights to two immuno-oncology assets, sugemalimab and nofazinlimab, for development and commercialization outside of Greater China. CStone retains rights to nofazinlimab in Greater China, where it can continue to pursue development as a monotherapy or as part of its combination strategy for this drug. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Casdozokitug: Coherus BioSciences

Casdozokitug is a human anti-IL-27 antibody designed to inhibit the activity of this immune regulatory cytokine. The company is focused on developing casdozokitug in particular tumor types where IL-27 secreted from macrophages appears to play an important role in the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and may contribute to resistance to treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Preclinical studies have shown that treatment with casdozokitug blocks the immunosuppressive biologic effects of IL-27, resulting in immune cell activation in combination with other cancer therapies including anti-PD-1 therapy, as well as anti-tumor effects. Casdozokitug has been granted Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation for the treatment of refractory hepatocellular carcinoma from the FDA. It is the first IL-27 antibody to enter the clinic. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics

TTI-101 is an orally bioavailable, small-molecule inhibitor of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), a transcription factor whose upregulation and activation governs many hallmarks of cancer, inflammation, and fibrosis. Preclinically, TTI-101 has demonstrated an excellent pharmacokinetic profile, potency in inhibiting STAT3 activation, and efficacy in inhibiting tumor growth in xenograft and syngeneic tumor models. In its first-in-man Phase 1 trial conducted in patients with relapsed/refractory tumors, TTI-101 monotherapy was well-tolerated and had clinical activity across a broad range of tumors including multiple durable radiographic objective responses. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

ST316: Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.

ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of the interaction between β-catenin and its co-activator BCL9, is being evaluated in the Phase I portion of a Phase I-II clinical study in patients with selected advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors. ST316-101 is an open-label, two-part study. The Phase I dose-escalation portion of the study is designed to determine the safety, tolerability, PK, and PD of ST316 in patients with selected advanced solid tumors likely to harbor abnormalities of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. The Phase II dose-expansion portion aims to continue to assess the safety of ST316 as well as proof of concept in four specific tumor types known to harbor abnormalities of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

The Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment.

Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma market.

Learn more about Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma research and development projects @ Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Unmet Needs

Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Coherus BioSciences, Tvardi Therapeutics, Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., Eureka Therapeutics Inc., Krystal Biotech, Inc., Replimune Inc., Beijing Syngentech Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Chugai Pharmaceutical, GenVivo, Inc., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech and others.

Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Discover the latest advancements in Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of oncology @ Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Coherus BioSciences, Tvardi Therapeutics, Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., Eureka Therapeutics Inc., Krystal Biotech, Inc., Replimune Inc., Beijing Syngentech Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Chugai Pharmaceutical, GenVivo, Inc., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech and others.

Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies- Huaier Granule, Lenvatinib, Tislelizumab, GC33, Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, Tiragolumab, Relatlimab, Nivolumab, Bevacizumab , and others.

Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline on our website @ Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMetastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMetastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)CS1003: CStone PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Casdozokitug: Coherus BioSciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)ST316: Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMetastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Key CompaniesMetastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Key ProductsMetastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma- Unmet NeedsMetastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma- Market Drivers and BarriersMetastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMetastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Analyst ViewsMetastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.