Busybee Teachers Launches Free Resource Hub To Help Independent Substitute Educators Prepare For The Classroom

Busybee Teachers has launched a free, optional resource hub to support independent substitute educators using its platform. The tools offer tips on classroom management, student engagement, and school readiness. While not required, the resources help educators feel more prepared. Busybee Teachers connects K–12 schools with a network of vetted independent educators for daily and long-term assignments.

Orlando, FL - July 8, 2025 - Busybee Teachers, a platform connecting schools with on-demand substitute educators, has launched a new optional training and resource hub designed to support independent contractors working in substitute roles across the nation.

This self-guided resource library offers practical tools for classroom success, including guidance on classroom management, school navigation, and first-day readiness. While not required, the resources are available at no cost to substitute educators who contract with schools through the Busybee platform.

“As demand for experienced, classroom-ready substitutes increases, we wanted to offer additional support tools to help independent educators feel confident walking into any K–12 setting,” said Ms. Hawthorne, President of Busybee Teachers.

Classroom management tips across grade levels

A“Sub Bag” checklist for day-of preparation

Tips for working in unfamiliar school settings

Navigating student behavior and classroom routines Common classroom tech and troubleshooting basics



Educators who choose to use these materials do so voluntarily and are not required to complete any training as a condition of contracting through the platform.

Schools that partner with Busybee Teachers benefit from access to a growing network of background-checked substitute teachers, paraeducators, and educational support professionals. Educators can accept assignments that align with their availability and interests.

To learn more about the platform or request access to the resource hub, visit Busybee Teachers.

About Busybee Teachers

Busybee Teachers helps K–12 schools fill last-minute teacher absences and vacancies with on-demand substitute teachers and educators. The company partners with schools to provide access to qualified educational professionals for daily and long-term needs.