“Care Starts Here”: New Book Offers 134 Real-Life Tips For Alzheimer's Caregivers

A Husband's Journey Turns Into a Lifeline for Millions Caring for Loved Ones with Alzheimer's

What happens when love becomes caregiving, and caregiving becomes survival? In A Caregiver's Tips: My Wife Had Alzheimer's Disease , author Fred Buse opens his heart-and his hard-won knowledge-to provide a powerful, practical guide for anyone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's.

Co-authored with Marie Mayer , A Caregiver's Tips transforms one man's personal nine-year caregiving experience into 134 essential, real-world tips -covering everything from emotional strain and home safety to financial planning, hospice decisions, and healing after loss.

Why This Book Matters

Alzheimer's doesn't come with instructions. But this book comes close.

With honesty, vulnerability, and clarity, Fred Buse walks readers through the ups, downs, and realities of Alzheimer's care. His tips are practical. His perspective is deeply human. His story is one shared by millions who feel unprepared for the challenges of this disease.

Whether you're just starting the journey or already in the thick of it, A Caregiver's Tips offers:



Concrete advice on managing routines, sundowning, and medication

Tips for handling emotional rejection, isolation, and decision fatigue

Guidance on legal documents, living wills, and post-death logistics Reassurance that caregivers are not alone-and that their love matters



“This isn't a clinical manual-it's a human guide to a very human experience.”

Who It's For



Family members thrust into unexpected caregiver roles

Spouses navigating the emotional toll of memory loss

Friends and professionals supporting loved ones with dementia Anyone who feels alone, overwhelmed, and in need of a roadmap



A Caregiver's Tips," a new book by Frederic Buse , is now available for purchase on Amazon . You can also learn more about the author and his work on his website: .

About the Authors

Fred Buse cared for his wife Dot for nine years as she faced the slow progression of Alzheimer's disease. His lived experience forms the heart of this guidebook.

Marie Mayer , a retired communications professional, helped shape Fred's reflections into a resource that speaks with clarity, compassion, and authenticity.

About Author's Tranquility Press

At Author's Tranquility Press , we're dedicated to empowering writers from every genre! Our enthusiastic team combines innovative technology with extensive expertise to help you amplify your unique voice and expand your audience. Together, we'll create exciting opportunities for you to connect with readers around the globe. Let's make your author journey truly remarkable!