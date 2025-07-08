Kimberly Myrick Releases New Book For Young Adults Unlocking Executive Functioning Skills For Teens

MENAFN - GetNews)



Book Two in the Acclaimed“Unlocking Skills for Teens” Series is Here! It Empowers Teens with Essential Life Skills for Focus, Organization, and Success.

In a world where teens are constantly balancing school, screens, social lives, and stress, executive functioning skills are more essential than ever. That's why author and educator Kimberly Myrick is proud to announce the release of her latest guidebook, Unlocking Executive Functioning Skills for Teens, the powerful second installment in the Unlocking Skills for Teens series.

Designed specifically for teens-and the adults who support them-this practical, research-backed guide offers realistic strategies to help young people build the core mental skills needed for success in school and life. Teens will learn how to stay focused, organize their time, set goals, manage stress, and develop independence-without feeling overwhelmed or judged.

From breaking free of the procrastination cycle to building productive habits that last, Unlocking Executive Functioning Skills for Teens provides step-by-step guidance to help teens navigate everyday challenges with confidence and clarity.

Perfect for:



Teens preparing for high school, college, or first jobs

Parents seeking to support their teen's growth Educators, counselors, and therapists working with adolescents



Kimberly Myrick , a former teacher and self-described“recovering awkward person,” brings warmth, humor, and hard-earned wisdom to every page. Her mission is clear: help teens overcome stress and self-doubt and unlock their full potential.

Unlocking Executive Functioning Skills for Teens is available now in paperback and ebook on Amazon and other major retailers.

To learn more or connect with the author, visit:

Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

X /Twitter:

Book Information:

Unlocking Executive Functioning Skills for Teens

By Kimberly Myrick

Publisher: Simply Read

Published: July 1, 2025 (paperback)

ISBN: 9798991545730

Genre: Young Adult Non Fiction, Self Help