Hudson Senior Healthcare Expands In-Home Care Services Across North Texas

Hudson Senior Healthcare , a trusted provider of compassionate, professional in-home senior care, is proud to announce the expansion of its services into four new North Texas communities: Allen, McKinney, Plano, and Garland.

This strategic growth allows Hudson Senior Healthcare to meet the rising demand for reliable, personalized senior care across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Families in these communities can now access high-quality, non-medical support for aging loved ones-including companionship care, personal hygiene assistance, mobility support, dementia care, and more-all delivered in the comfort and safety of home.

“We're deeply committed to supporting seniors and their families throughout North Texas,” said Chris Hudson, Founder and CEO of Hudson Senior Healthcare.“By expanding into these growing cities, we're able to reach more families who need dependable, compassionate care they can trust.”

As aging populations increase and more families seek alternatives to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Hudson Senior Healthcare continues to provide tailored care plans that prioritize independence, dignity, and comfort.

With this expansion, the company is also hiring experienced caregivers and CNAs in the newly served cities.“We're excited to bring more job opportunities to the area while also improving the quality of life for seniors,” added Hudson.

Hudson Senior Healthcare remains fully licensed and insured, offering services seven days a week. Family consultations are free and designed to identify the right level of care to support both seniors and caregivers alike.

About Hudson Senior Healthcare

Hudson Senior Healthcare is a premier provider of in-home care services across North Texas. Based in Plano, TX, the company specializes in personalized care plans, dementia and Alzheimer's support, and long-term senior assistance. Hudson Senior Healthcare is committed to helping seniors age gracefully at home with dignity, respect, and compassionate support.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit or call (469) 893-0806.