Burnout To Balance: Sarah Khan Guides Women Back To Wellness With Restorative Yoga And Health Coaching

MENAFN - GetNews) Experience Transformative Private Sessions That Blend Yoga, Meditation, Reiki, and Sound Healing







LAKEWOOD, NY - Many women today are juggling demanding careers, family responsibilities, and the pressure to be available to everyone-everyone but themselves. Burnout has become an epidemic, especially among high achievers who often push rest to the bottom of their to-do lists. Sarah Khan, Yoga Instructor and Holistic Health Coach is on a mission to help these women slow down and create a sanctuary where their minds and bodies can be restored.

Sarah's own wellness journey spans several decades, and as a teacher, studio owner, and serial entrepreneur, she understands what it means to build something beautiful only to burn out. In the early 2000s, she founded and operated a chocolate and granola wholesale company, but after seven years, sold it due to overwork and overwhelm. Her journey back to health and wellness became the blueprint for helping others do the same, and today, she teaches women how to lead from a place of nourishment rather than depletion.

Sarah primarily works with career professionals, business owners, founders, and executives. For these women, rest isn't optional-it's essential. Unlike traditional yoga classes, Sarah doesn't follow a one-size-fits-all approach, instead offering a wide range of programs-from monthly Restore and Rest memberships with live and recorded modules to private one-on-one sessions.

Private sessions, specifically, are personalized to meet each woman exactly where she is-physically, emotionally, and energetically. Through the one-pose-a-day plan, clients explore not only the shape but also the emotions, the inward journey, and the physical movement.

Sessions feature a blend of several disciplines-yoga, meditation, restorative yoga, deep rest, Reiki, and sound healing-to deliver what clients are calling weekly“retreats.”

“They may arrive overwhelmed and tired, and when the session is complete, their eyes are clear and smile soft,” Sarah says.“They know it's a safe space to go inward and rest the brain to seek their soul's truth.”

What's more, these sessions are offered both in person and virtually to accommodate busy schedules. With the ability to zoom in and show poses with the same precision and instruction as in-person classes, virtual sessions can be equally effective-and whether near or far, there is healing energy in the work.

Tired of feeling exhausted, disconnected, and unfulfilled? Take the first step toward physical, mental, and spiritual restoration by booking a private yoga session with Sarah here .

To learn more about Sarah and all of her coaching services, visit her website .