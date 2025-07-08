Nanotechnology Market To Reach USD 197.43 Billion By 2030 Driven By Healthcare And Electronics Applications Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Nanotechnology Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Nanotechnology Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to a 2025 report on the Nanotechnology market by Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to grow from USD 104.88 Billion in 2025 to 197.43 billion in 2030

The Nanotechnology market has been witnessing steady growth due to increasing research investments, expanding industrial applications, and the demand for advanced materials with superior mechanical, chemical, and electrical properties

Key Trends in the Nanotechnology Market

Expansion in Healthcare Applications

Nanotechnology is increasingly used in the healthcare sector, particularly in drug delivery, diagnostics, and imaging. Nanoparticles enable targeted delivery of drugs to specific cells or tissues, improving treatment outcomes and minimizing side effects. Research is also progressing in using nanomaterials for cancer therapy, regenerative medicine, and nanosensors for early disease detection.

Growing Role in Electronics and Semiconductor s

The demand for smaller, faster, and more efficient electronic devices has led to the adoption of nanotechnology in semiconductor manufacturing. Nanoscale materials are used to produce transistors, memory chips, and display technologies with enhanced performance and reduced power consumption, supporting innovations in consumer electronics and communication devices.

Rising Government and Private Investments

Global governments and private institutions are increasing investments in nanotechnology research and development. Programs such as the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) in the US and Horizon Europe in the EU support research that advances applications in energy storage, materials science, and environmental remediation, boosting market growth.

Environmental Applications Gaining Momentum

Nanotechnology is being utilized for environmental solutions, including water purification, air filtration, and pollution control. Nanomaterials like nano catalysts and Nano adsorbents are effective in removing contaminants, reflecting the market's growing focus on sustainability and clean technologies.

Market Segmentation

By Type of Offering

The market is divided into several key categories based on the nature of the technology:

Nanomaterials: Materials engineered at the nanoscale, including nanoparticles, nanotubes, carbon-based substances, metal oxides, polymeric nanomaterials, nano Clays, and nanocellulose.

Nanocomposites: Engineered materials combining nano-sized fillers within structural, functional, or smart composites to enhance properties.

By Manufacturing Process

Top-Down: Techniques like photolithography, etching, high-energy ball milling starting with bulk materials and scaling down to nanoscale.

Bottom-Up: Methods like sol-gel synthesis, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), and molecular self-assembly building up from atoms or molecules

By Material Category

Products are classified according to their chemical nature:

Carbon-based nanomaterials: Includes carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene, and fullerenes.

Metal and metal oxide nanoparticles: Such as gold, silver, titanium dioxide, zinc oxide.

Dendrimers, quantum dots: Including II‐VI, III‐V semiconductors, and other nano-crystalline structures

By Application

Diverse industrial and consumer uses include:

Medical & Healthcare: Drug delivery systems, imaging contrast agents, implants.

Electronics & Computing: Components in logic ICs, displays, memory.

Energy Storage & Production: Nanotech in lithium‐ion batteries, fuel cells, and solar photovoltaics.

Major Players

Nanotechnology Industry Leaders

Imina Technologies SA Swiss-based specialist in micro- and nanoprobing robotic systems for SEM, FIB, and dual-beam microscopes. Their miBot platform delivers sub-nanometer positioning for electrical characterization, failure analysis, and manipulation of semiconductor devices. Widely used by top semiconductor companies and research institutes

Applied Nanotech, Inc. Develops nanotech solutions focusing on electronics and thermal management. Known for printed electronics, advanced coatings, and nanoscale sensor integration advancing semiconductor and electronics applications.

Bruker Nano GmbH Provides high-precision analytical instrumentation including atomic force microscopy, X-ray, and electron microscopy systems for research and industry applications in materials science, life sciences, and semiconductor development.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. A major chemical company with deep investments in nanotechnology R&D. Their portfolio includes silver nanowire conductive inks, nanofiber products (e.g., Nomex® Nano for firefighter protection), and organic-inorganic nanocomposite materials. They recently acquired C3Nano's silver nanowire technology to enhance their flexible transparent conductor offerings

Conclusion

The nanotechnology market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by expanding applications across healthcare, electronics, energy, and environmental sectors. The integration of nanomaterials in drug delivery systems, diagnostics, semiconductors, and energy storage solutions enhances product performance and enables targeted, efficient solutions for complex challenges.

