Amman Named 2025 Arab Youth Capital In Recognition Of Jordan's Leadership In Youth Empowerment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 8 (Petra) – The selection of Amman as the Arab Youth Capital for 2025 by the Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports marks the culmination of years of sustained efforts to empower youth and enhance their capabilities through pioneering programs championed and supported by His Majesty King Abdullah II.This journey has been closely overseen and implemented on the ground by HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, aiming to position Jordan as a regional platform nurturing all forms of youthful innovation and creativity across the Arab world.The designation presents a national opportunity to boost the presence of Jordanian youth within the Arab sphere through creative programs and participatory events that reflect the kingdom's rich civilizational and humanitarian heritage.Fayeq Hijazin, Assistant Director-General of the Al Hussein Fund for Excellence, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that Jordan, thanks to the king's focus on youth, ranks among the leading countries in enabling youth to actively engage in all state-level activities.He pointed to government programs implemented in partnership with the private sector, including the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), which finances youth-led startups, alongside incubation and support services provided by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), as well as funding for youth projects. Additionally, institutional capacity-building efforts create an enabling environment for young people to launch their ventures.Omar Azzam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth, said Amman's selection as Arab Youth Capital 2025 is recognition of Jordan's pioneering role in youth empowerment, especially amid strong backing from His Majesty the King and HRH the Crown Prince.He noted that the choice was made by the Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports based on a comprehensive file submitted by the Ministry of Youth highlighting national achievements in youth policies, programs, and pioneering initiatives at local and Arab levels.Youth entrepreneur and artificial intelligence expert Reema Diab shared her personal journey with Jordan and youth-focused programs. She explained that her start was not through institutions or funding but through a deep sense of national responsibility and genuine belonging. She launched personal volunteer initiatives aimed at giving back to her community, believing that technology should be accessible to everyone, even in remote areas. She began by offering tech training inside camps and introduced robotics to these environments for the first time, along with establishing computer labs.Diab said these initiatives went beyond technology transfer to plant hope and cultivate a culture of innovation among youth. Over time, with national support and local and international partnerships, these efforts grew into a regional organization known as Galaxy for Technology.She noted that her experience as a Jordanian young woman has impacted the Arab community by spreading these models to many countries and collaborating with regional institutions to empower women and youth in technology and entrepreneurship.Diab emphasized that Amman's win of the "Arab Youth Capital 2025" title is more than a label; it solidifies Jordan's leading role in supporting and embracing youth. She described Amman as a city that resembles the youth themselves in ambition, beauty, Arab identity, and ongoing pursuit of growth and renewal.Sultan Khalaileh, president of the Sanad for Youth Thought and Youth Work association, described Amman's victory as a milestone that confirms Jordan's status as a hub for youth work and pioneering initiatives across the region.He said the achievement reflects Jordan's bright image as a country investing in its young people and providing them the space to create positive change.Khalaileh pointed out that Amman's selection came after a long national effort placing youth at the heart of public policies, helping to highlight their active role across developmental, economic, and cultural fields.