Climate Change, Health Conference Highlights Jordan's Role As Regional Innovation Hub

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 8 (Petra) – The Global Climate Change and Health Conference concluded on Tuesday by affirming Jordan's significant expertise and capacities in climate change and health, positioning the country as a potential source of innovation and support for the Arab region.The conference's recommendations, presented by Wael Dulaimi, Professor of Public Health at the University of California San Diego, and Ahmad Salaymeh, Professor of Energy and Climate at the University of Jordan, identified water, energy, food, and health as central pillars of the climate change agenda in the region.They emphasized that water is the highest priority for Jordan due to its urgent need, alongside the broader water challenges facing the Middle East.The conference stressed the necessity of strategic interventions to prevent potential water conflicts resulting from climate change and called for innovative solutions to enhance and secure water resources.The conference, held alongside several projects funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and implemented in Jordan, recommended designating the Arab Academy for Behavioral Ethics as the responsible entity for research and granting a master's degree in bioethics at Jordan University of Science and Technology. This academy represents a pioneering initiative in the Arab world, contributing to embedding ethical concepts among graduates and society alike.It also underscored the importance of community participation, engagement, and awareness in climate change, environmental issues, and their health impacts, particularly for vulnerable populations. Agriculture was highlighted as a key element in comprehensive solutions addressing climate change's effects on health due to its reliance on human and water resources and its integral role within the water-energy-food-health nexus.The conference noted Jordan's promising potential through new environmental, climate, and health policies and legislation and acknowledged the awareness among legislators and decision-makers, demonstrated by their scientific and political contributions during the event, as well as their capacity to implement policies effectively.Held in Amman with participation from a distinguished group of regional and international scientists and specialists, the conference recommended bridging the gap between academia and government stakeholders in the Arab region, increasing policy-maker engagement, and educating healthcare providers and the general public to prepare the next generation of healthcare workers to address the impacts of climate change.