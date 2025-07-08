Gaza Sees Spike In Meningitis Cases Among Children Amid Health System Collapse

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-08 07:09:42
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, July 8 (Petra) – Gaza's Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in suspected and confirmed meningitis cases, particularly among children under five, the age group most vulnerable to the disease and its serious complications.
In a press statement, the ministry attributed the uptick to the collapse of healthcare services following the destruction of hospitals and primary care centers, as well as the severe depletion of medicine stocks and a critical shortage of childhood vaccines all of which are undermining emergency response efforts.
It warned that deteriorating public health conditions in the besieged enclave have created a fertile environment for the spread of disease, especially among high-risk groups including children, the elderly, and pregnant women.
The ministry issued an urgent appeal to all relevant stakeholders to intervene immediately to improve both living and healthcare conditions, curb the spread of the disease, and bolster drug supplies for confirmed cases.

