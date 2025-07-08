Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Over 10,000 Clothing Items Distributed To Petra Families In Charitable Drive


2025-07-08 07:09:42
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 8 (Petra) – The Clothing Bank, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, carried out a field campaign in the village of Umm Sayhoun and the Beidha area in the Petra District as part of ongoing efforts to support underprivileged families across Jordan.
According to a statement issued Tuesday, more than 10,000 pieces of clothing were distributed over the past two days to around 1,400 individuals, including recipients of the National Aid Fund, humanitarian cases, and orphans.
The event was held with strong participation from the Wadi Women's Association and volunteers from the "Shahamatuna" youth initiative, affiliated with the Ministry of Youth's Petra Directorate, who played a key role in organizing and facilitating the distribution process.
Organizers from the Clothing Bank emphasized the importance of cooperation between official and community partners, commending the efforts of all those who contributed to the success of the humanitarian initiative aimed at bringing warmth and joy to families in need.

MENAFN08072025000117011021ID1109776426

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search