Over 10,000 Clothing Items Distributed To Petra Families In Charitable Drive
Amman, July 8 (Petra) – The Clothing Bank, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, carried out a field campaign in the village of Umm Sayhoun and the Beidha area in the Petra District as part of ongoing efforts to support underprivileged families across Jordan.
According to a statement issued Tuesday, more than 10,000 pieces of clothing were distributed over the past two days to around 1,400 individuals, including recipients of the National Aid Fund, humanitarian cases, and orphans.
The event was held with strong participation from the Wadi Women's Association and volunteers from the "Shahamatuna" youth initiative, affiliated with the Ministry of Youth's Petra Directorate, who played a key role in organizing and facilitating the distribution process.
Organizers from the Clothing Bank emphasized the importance of cooperation between official and community partners, commending the efforts of all those who contributed to the success of the humanitarian initiative aimed at bringing warmth and joy to families in need.
