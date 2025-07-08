Russians Attacked Center Of Kramatorsk With Strike Drone
“At 8:20 p.m., Kramatorsk came under enemy fire in the central part of the city,” the statement said.
According to preliminary information, the enemy used a strike UAV .
The consequences of the attack are being assessed, the city council added.Read also: Man injured in Kramatorsk shelling
As reported by Ukrinform , as a result of Russian shelling of Kramatorsk on July 7, one man was injured and at least 25 objects were damaged.
Illustrative photo: Defense Express
