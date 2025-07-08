Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attacked Center Of Kramatorsk With Strike Drone

2025-07-08 07:09:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“At 8:20 p.m., Kramatorsk came under enemy fire in the central part of the city,” the statement said.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used a strike UAV .

The consequences of the attack are being assessed, the city council added.

Read also: Man injured in Kramatorsk shelling

As reported by Ukrinform , as a result of Russian shelling of Kramatorsk on July 7, one man was injured and at least 25 objects were damaged.

Illustrative photo: Defense Express

