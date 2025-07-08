Eric Sprott Announces Changes To His Holdings In Inventus Mining Corp.
Prior to the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 21,549,833 Shares representing approximately 10.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns/or controls 33,391,833 Shares representing approximately 16.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The acquisition resulted in an increase in holdings of approximately 5.8% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.
The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
Inventus Mining is located at 82 Richmond St East, Suite 200, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Inventus Mining's profile on SEDAR+ at and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, ON, M5C 3C5).
SOURCE: Eric Sprott
