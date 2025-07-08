Kingsview Minerals Announces Filing Of NI 43-101 Technical Report For The Vernon Property

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) -(CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L40) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties ("NI 43-101) technical report on its wholly-owned Vernon Property located in southeastern New Brunswick (the "Report"). The Vernon Mine, which historically produced copper in the 1860s, represents a significant unexplored opportunity for gold mineralization.

The Report recommends a work program of $80,000, focused on surveys, trenching, geological mapping, and systematic prospecting.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview is a mineral exploration company focused on gold and base metal exploration. Learn more: .

For more information, please contact investor relations at ... .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Edward Yew (Ted)

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential that the projects will yield any precious metals in future exploration programs and the Company's ability to advance its properties.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include the Company's ability to implement a drill program on the projects, that the Company will have sufficient funds available to it and that the Company will continue to be able to retain skilled personnel. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; there being no assurance that any future exploration program on the projects will result in mineral resources; the inability of the Company to raise sufficient funds and/or retain necessary personnel to conduct its operations; the impact on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company resulting from the announcement of the purchase of the projects; the impact that the recovery post COVID-19 may have on precious metals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction described in this press release; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available on the Company's SEDAR profile page at . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Kingsview Minerals Ltd.