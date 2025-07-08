Betting Brand GG.BET Is Now The Official Partner Of Usyk Vs. Dubois II

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - GG is pleased to announce that it is now the official partner of Usyk vs. Dubois II, the bout for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. For the first time in the history of heavyweight boxing, the fight will be sponsored by a betting brand with Ukrainian roots. The bout will take place on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London. The current WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk will face IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois.







This will be the second fight between Usyk and Dubois. Their first bout took place in August 2023 in Poland, where the Ukrainian won by technical knockout. The rematch holds special significance for Dubois, as it will take place at the world-renowned arena in his home city. For Usyk, it's another chance to reaffirm his dominance, making this bout a potentially legendary global sporting event.

GG has partnered with Queensberry Promotions and Ready to Fight for this historic event. The cooperation includes full integration of visual elements of the GG brand across key parts of the ring, as well as brand presence in promotional materials and during major event moments: the press conference on July 17, the weigh-in on July 18, and the fight itself. Boxing fans will also be able to take part in special activities and giveaways from GG on social media and get special offers for the fight on the bookmaker's website.

"We didn't choose the slogan 'Big fight. Real thrills.' for this event by chance; it perfectly reflects both the scale of the event itself and the excitement viewers can experience. We are proud to be part of such a historic event and hope every viewer will enjoy the fight to the max," commented the GG press office.

The betting brand is well-known for supporting major esports events. GG has served as the official sponsor of top-tier tournaments such as the BLAST Premier CS2 series, Dota 2's The International 2022, and many others. The brand is now expanding its focus into traditional sports and actively supports professional teams and events.

