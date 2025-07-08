Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Death Toll Surpasses 100 After Texas Heavy Floods


2025-07-08 07:06:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 8 (KUNA) -- The death toll from flash floods that struck central Texas last Friday has now climbed to at least 107 people and an unknown number of others are missing, rescue officials noted on Tuesday.
Local crews continue to remove debris and assess damage in the flood-affected areas across the region.
SH 39, FM 1340, and Lemos Bridge on FM 394 remain closed in Kerr County.
Rainfall continues to pose a serious flood threat across parts of Texas.
Monitor local forecast information, ensure you have a way to receive information from local officials, and never drive through flooded roads.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding impacts continue across Central Texas, the Hill Country, and Concho Valley. (end)
asj


MENAFN08072025000071011013ID1109776364

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search