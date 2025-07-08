403
Death Toll Surpasses 100 After Texas Heavy Floods
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 8 (KUNA) -- The death toll from flash floods that struck central Texas last Friday has now climbed to at least 107 people and an unknown number of others are missing, rescue officials noted on Tuesday.
Local crews continue to remove debris and assess damage in the flood-affected areas across the region.
SH 39, FM 1340, and Lemos Bridge on FM 394 remain closed in Kerr County.
Rainfall continues to pose a serious flood threat across parts of Texas.
Monitor local forecast information, ensure you have a way to receive information from local officials, and never drive through flooded roads.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding impacts continue across Central Texas, the Hill Country, and Concho Valley. (end)
