Three Men Found Guilty Of Wagner Group-Linked Arson Attack In London


2025-07-08 07:06:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 8 (KUNA) -- Three men have been found guilty on Tuesday of an arson attack on a London warehouse linked to Ukraine on behalf of Russian mercenary group Wagner.
According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Jakeem Rose, 23yrs, Ugnius Asmena, 20yrs, and Nii Mensah, 23yrs, were found guilty at the Old Bailey of aggravated arson with intent to endanger life after the blaze at the unit, which sent aid and internet satellite equipment to Ukraine.
The attack was orchestrated by Dylan Earl, 20yrs, and Jake Reeves, 23yrs, who had already admitted aggravated arson on behalf of the Wagner Group.
Around POUND 1 million worth of damage was caused in the attack on the warehouse in east London last year, the Old Bailey heard.
The warehouse was targeted because it shipped humanitarian aid and goods to Ukraine, including Starlink satellite equipment, crucial for Ukrainian troops. (end)
