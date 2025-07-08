Srinagar's Future In Crisis, Say Kashmir's Former Top Officials

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A landfill in the middle of Srinagar may be poisoning thousands, including patients at Kashmir's top hospital.

That was the urgent warning issued on Tuesday by a delegation of retired officers and specialists during a high-level meeting with senior government officials.

The meeting, chaired by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, brought together some of the Valley's top administrators, both serving and retired.

On one side sat the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, the Srinagar Municipal Commissioner, senior engineers, the Director of Health Services, and SSP Traffic.

Across from them was the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) J&K, led by former Divisional Commissioner Naseem Lanker and made up of retired chief engineers, doctors, town planners, and educationists.

Their message was blunt: Srinagar is sliding into a civic emergency.

The delegation's primary concern was the Achan landfill, located near densely populated neighbourhoods like Eidgah, Lal Bazar, and Soura.

They warned that the site is releasing toxic gases capable of causing cancer, infertility, asthma, and other serious illnesses. Even SKIMS, Kashmir's premier hospital, lies within the possible danger zone.

“The health of entire communities is at stake,” one member said.“People are breathing poison, and they don't even know it.”

The group demanded an immediate scientific survey of the gas emissions, regular air quality checks, and OSHA-style public advisories so that residents understand the risks and know how to protect themselves. They also called for health departments to issue guidelines to those most exposed.

But the landfill wasn't the only threat discussed.

In Hyderpora, near Jamkash, the group reported open dumping of garbage where women are seen sorting through waste with bare hands.

“This is not just undignified, it's dangerous,” said one former health official.“We're watching lives being risked in plain sight.”

The GCC asked authorities to intervene immediately and ensure that basic safety gear is provided, or such activities are stopped altogether.

The discussion widened to include Srinagar's fragile infrastructure.

The group cited broken drainage systems, unplanned roadwork, and farmland being converted into construction zones without oversight. They warned that flood risks are rising and that departments are operating without coordination.

Former town planner Er. Hakim Iftikhar told officials that without an integrated approach, Srinagar's rapid urban growth will come at a heavy cost.“We are building blindly,” he said.“The system needs reform, not repair.”

The elderly group also raised concerns about food safety, urging routine checks on street food, additives, and hygiene standards to safeguard public health.

The Divisional Commissioner responded with assurances, promising swift action and departmental coordination. But no specific timeline was shared.

Tuesday's meeting marked a rare moment of accountability, where former insiders, armed with data and firsthand experience, challenged the workings of the present-day administration. Whether this signals a turning point for Srinagar's civic future remains to be seen.

But what's clear is that some of Kashmir's most seasoned minds believe the city is at risk. And they've chosen to speak up.