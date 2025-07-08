Trump Explodes Over Epstein Questions: 'Are You Still Talking About This Creep?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) S President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday (July 8) at renewed questions over the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, expressing disbelief that the disgraced financier continues to dominate public interest.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting when a reporter asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about newly released files related to the case .

“And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time?” Trump asked pointedly.“I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”

Bondi on Epstein "client list"

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had just released new documents tied to the Epstein probe-including surveillance footage from the night of his alleged suicide-addressed growing scrutiny over "client list" .

“In February, I did an interview on Fox, and it's been getting a lot of attention because I said - I was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, 'it's sitting on my desk to be reviewed,' meaning the [Epstein] file along with the JFK [and] MLK files as well,” Bondi clarified at the meeting.

“Tens of thousands of videos were child porn”

Bondi also revealed more disturbing details about the materials recovered during the Epstein investigation.

“The tens of thousands of videos, they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein - child porn is what they were,” she said.“Those are never going to be released.”

When asked about speculation that Epstein may have been an intelligence asset, Bondi was noncommittal:“To him being an [intelligence] agent. I have no knowledge about that. We can get back to you on that.”

One minute missing from surveillance footage

A key focus of media scrutiny has been the missing minute from surveillance video on the night of Epstein's death. Bondi addressed the gap directly.

“There was a minute that was off the counter. And what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons was, every year, every night, they redo that video,” she explained.“It's old, from like 1999, so every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing.”

She added,“We're looking for that video to release that as well, showing that a minute is missing every night, and that's it.”

| Trump again dismisses Musk's 'America Party', says, 'it will help us'