Florida's 2025 Hurricane Season Means Planning For Senior Safety

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After Texas Floods, What Steps Should Seniors Take To Be Hurricane Safe?

- Elizabeth Brennen, RN, CGCM, DCPPALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The devastating flooding in Texas has caused recent concerns about hurricane preparedness. At Florida assisted living facilities, a leading expert in senior care is issuing an urgent plea about steps that families, their loved ones, and senior communities should immediately take to ensure their safety."Now's the time to get ready," says Elizabeth Brennen, a Palm Beach native and founder of Hometown Senior Placement. "Storms happen quickly, so make sure you're proactive by following a few simple tips now."Hometown Senior Placement is offering a free, online ten-step Hurricane Preparedness Checklist for SeniorsAccording to news reports, an assisted living facility in Lake Worth Beach was closed in June, and all 42 residents were evacuated due to dangerously high temperatures and safety failures. In 2017, Hurricane Irma highlighted the dangers of inadequate preparation when 12 residents died of heat-related issues after a Hollywood Hills assisted living facility lost power.The good news is that these tragedies have led to important changes in state rules, including requirements for backup generators and cooling systems.As a senior placement advocate, Brennen reviews critical safety and emergency preparedness factors for every community she recommends. But even if you're navigating this alone, she believes that every family deserves to know what to ask.That's why she encourages seniors to request this information directly from any facility they're considering. Ask management for their emergency preparedness documentation and review it thoroughly.Here are key questions to ask of senior living communities, according to Brennen:* What's the facility's backup power plan? Does it have functional generators? How long can they operate?* Does the community hold hurricane or disaster drills? How often?* What are the evacuation procedures? Are transportation and staffing plans in place?* When was the facility built? What safety upgrades or renovations have been made?* What's the plan for sheltering in place? Especially if located in a flood or evacuation zone?* What's the emergency staffing ratio? How many staff are on-site during a crisis?* What's the facility's communication plan? How do they keep families informed?

