PRP Labs Expands Regenerative Medicine Lineup With New Emcyte PRP Kits And Equipment
The updated product selection, now available at , includes:
EmCyte GS60 Pure TWO PRP Kit – A high-volume, double-spin kit delivering over 90% platelet recovery in peer-reviewed data.
EmCyte AbsolutePRP® Gold Kit – A single-spin system for practices prioritizing speed without sacrificing concentration.
Sapphire Series Centrifuge – Designed specifically for EmCyte kits, with customizable presets for single or double-spin protocols.
Progenikine Adipose Concentrate Kit – A minimally invasive, enzyme-free solution for stromal vascular fraction (SVF) isolation.
“Our mission is to help practices succeed with regenerative medicine by providing the most clinically validated PRP equipment on the market,” said Daniel Zengel, Founder of PRP Labs.“As an authorized EmCyte distributor, we offer not just the devices, but the training, marketing, and ongoing support clinics need to thrive.”
Each product is backed by 510(k) clearance and supported by peer-reviewed studies, giving providers confidence in both compliance and performance. PRP Labs also offers provider marketing kits, training videos, and clinical workflow support to ensure seamless integration of these tools into real-world practice.
Explore the new products at:
About PRP Labs:
PRP Labs is a nationwide distributor of regenerative medical equipment with a focus on FDA-cleared platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems. The company partners with clinics in aesthetics, orthopedics, pain management, and hair restoration to provide high-quality devices, expert training, and business growth support.
Daniel Zengel
PRP Labs
+1 831-818-6991
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment