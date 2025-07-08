DJ Wildchild Ignites 2025 With Energy, Experience, And A Global Sound

From adversity to artistry - DJ WildChild's journey fuels every beat he drops.

- DJ WildChildDAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Florida-based DJ and entertainer DJ WildChild (Alexander Gort) is making major waves in 2025 with electrifying performances, new music releases, and a story that continues to inspire.Known for his high-energy sound and international performances, DJ WildChild has rocked stages at events like Essence Festival, Urban Ski Weekend, and across Jamaica, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and the Cayman Islands. He currently DJs live on Hot 94.1 FM and spins at a few night clubs etc.Despite overcoming homelessness, legal challenges, and a life-changing car accident, WildChild has turned adversity into ambition.“Music saved me,” he says.“It gave me purpose when I had nothing else.”WildChild's most streamed track,“Want It All” featuring Major D-Star, is available now on Apple Music:He also hosts events, creates mixtapes, and is currently working on a documentary about his rise and resilience.For bookings, media, or more information, visit:Contact:DJ WildChild📧 ...📍 Daytona Beach, FL

