High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Third Quarter Of 2025
|Month
|Rate
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|July
|$0.0593
|July 22, 2025
|July 31, 2025
|August
|$0.0593
|August 19, 2025
|August 29, 2025
|September
|$0.0593
|September 16, 2025
|September 30, 2025
The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.
Contacts
For information, please contact:
Thomas Antonucci, Bulldog Investors LLP (... )
