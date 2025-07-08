Orezone Reports Q2-2025 Production And Hard Rock Expansion Update
|Unit
|Q2-2025
|Q1-2025
| Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|Ore processed
|Tonnes
|1,565,022
|1,511,303
|3,076,325
|Ore grade
|Au g/t
|0.62
|0.67
|0.65
|Plant recovery
|%
|87.8
|87.9
|87.8
|Gold produced
|Au oz
|27,548
|28,688
|56,236
Hard Rock Plant Expansion Overview
The 2.5Mtpa stage 1 hard rock expansion is designed to process higher-grade hard rock ore. The expansion is independent of the adjacent 6.0Mtpa oxide plant but will utilize a number of shared services and infrastructure including the tailings storage facility, warehouses, administration complex, and technical services. The concentrated scope of the brownfield expansion significantly reduces schedule and budget risk in comparison to a new build, with the ramp-up to benefit from the well-established mining, processing, and maintenance teams onsite.
This stage 1 expansion is scheduled for commissioning in Q4-2025 and as with the oxide plant, which had a nameplate capacity of 5.2Mtpa, the Company views the potential to achieve significantly better throughput rates than that of the 2.5Mtpa stage 1 design.
With the strong price of gold, the Company continues to evaluate the timing of the stage 2 hard rock expansion, which will increase the nameplate throughput to 5.5Mtpa, yielding a forecasted overall production profile of 225,000-250,000 ounces per year. With a 5.5Mtpa jaw crusher currently being installed in stage 1, the stage 2 expansion will primarily consist of a ball mill, pebble crusher, thickener, four additional CIL tanks and a gold room upgrade. The stage 1 design and layout were made to easily accommodate these stage 2 additions.
Figure 1: Bomboré Processing Complex – Hard Rock Plant Layout (blue labels) Relative to Oxide Plant and Other Established Infrastructure (white labels)
Figure 2: Stage 1 Hard Rock Expansion – Major Plant Component Construction
Contact Information
Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel: 1 778 945 8977
... /
For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at .
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Rob Henderson, P. Eng, Vice-President of Technical Services and Mr. Dale Tweed, P. Eng., Vice-President of Engineering, both of whom are Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain information that may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (together,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“potential”,“possible” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may”,“will”,“could”, or“should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that Orezone is positioned for a transformational 2025, the Company is positioned well to achieve its 2025 production guidance of 115,000-130,000 ounces, the target of listing on the ASX in mid-August 2025, the construction of the stage 1 hard rock expansion is well advanced with completion and commissioning set for Q4-2025 and once commissioned, will increase annual production by approximately 45%, the potential greater capacity than the 2.5Mtpa design of the hard rock plant, and statements with respect to the stage 2 hard rock expansion.
All such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management and the qualified persons believe are appropriate in the circumstances.
All forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays caused by pandemics, terrorist or other violent attacks (including cyber security attacks), the failure of parties to contracts to honour contractual commitments, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, the possibility of unanticipated costs and expenses, accidents and equipment breakdowns, political risk, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic, market or business conditions, the failure of exploration programs, including drilling programs, to deliver anticipated results and the failure of ongoing and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
