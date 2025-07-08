Takeaways From The 2025 Amish Furniture Shows

Reeds and Curved Edges

Every Spring and Fall Season Amish craftsmen from all around Ohio and Indiana gather at major shows to exhibit their latest furniture sets and styles.

PLAIN CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Every spring and fall season, Amish craftsmen from around Ohio and Indiana gather at major shows to exhibit their latest furniture sets and styles. As a company that prioritizes relationships with craftsmen and clients, Millwest Amish Furniture sends its staff to these shows to nourish those connections and learn about new designs. Sales representatives, buyers, store managers, and other associates roam the booths of these furniture shows, taking notes and reconnecting with Amish woodworkers.Craftsmen are the architects and cornerstones of the Amish furniture industry, providing stores like Millwest with exceptional furniture. At Millwest, the team works closely with the craftsmen. Events such as the Ohio and Indiana wood shows allow the Millwest team to meet those valued craftsmen face-to-face. During those interactions, the Millwest team gathers helpful information to help their trend-forward customers lean into the future.During the 2025 spring season, Amish furniture shows displayed numerous styles with rounded edges, ranging from bedroom suites to occasional table sets to formal dining sets . Simple yet significant details, such as reeded doors, discreet storage, and hidden drawers, are staples of the Mid-Century Modern style. As rounded edges began to filter into current design plans and trends, so did the concept of“elevated classics. This concept takes the smooth feel, clean lines, and simplicity of the Mid-Century Modern style and reimagines them with hints of modern-day styles like Minimalism and even Maximalism. These two styles describe two ends of the interior design spectrum: Minimalism, which prioritizes simplicity in visual and function, whereas Maximalism embraces a mix of mediums for decor and furniture, layering bold colors and textures.As technology advances, so does the necessity for innovation and creation. The Amish community has mastered both. The Millwest team found something unique in all corners of the Amish furniture shows, appreciating the inclusion of USB ports into items such as nightstands and consoles, and hydraulics into lift desks and office chairs. As well as the commitment to producing a range of long-established and developing styles such as Shaker, Queen Anne, Mid-Century Modern and Minimalism. Following are some highlights from the shows:. Creative occasionals: A notably unique and functional item from a 2025 show sparked Millwest Staff's interest: a 360-rotating side table, magazine rack, and charging station, all in one. These little tables provide interior storage as well as exterior racks for magazines, books, etc. In addition to the outstanding storage are the conveniently placed power ports around the piece and the array of styles in which they're crafted: Shaker, Mission, and Traditional. This rotating side table displayed the creativity of the Amish combining functionality, technology, and adaptation to different styles.. Kitchen Islands: Many homes in current times are equipped with island-style counters in their cook and prep spaces. In spring 2025, Amish craftsmen elevated the traditional kitchen island with their own special, innovative flair. These new island designs maximize storage by using layered drawer systems and hidden cabinets in spaces that may seem unusable at first glance. Layered drawers entail tier systems where the top drawer is slim and used for storing items such as silverware or other hand-held cooking utensils. Once slid back into place, the top drawer reveals another, deeper drawer meant for plates, bowls, pots, pans, etc. Amish craftsmen build drawers in an array of alternating drawer options and configurations, allowing for maximum personalization and utilization of space.. Standing Mirrors: In addition to the other attention-grabbing items from the 2025 show is the selection of standing mirrors: a simple, convenient concept for closets, dressing rooms, and more.“I remember standing mirrors being something my mother and grandmothers had growing up.” -Keith Miller. The craftsmen this year have taken standing mirrors to a new level, including options for portable magnetic lighting and turn-style bases. One version of these mirrors is equipped with a 180-degree rotating base and intuitive internal lighting. The 180-degree rotation allows for the mirror to plug into a wall or power cord. Keeping the mirror plugged will supply the strategically placed light strips with power. The mirror-front functions as a sliding door, and the interior lights turn on when the mirror is opened and off when it is closed. Other designs offer a 360-degree turn-style base for a full range of motion. In those models, light strips become detachable, are battery powered and rechargeable. Some mirrors even open to reveal interior jewelry cabinets and/or shoe cubbies.. Modern Mid-Century Modern: The curves and soft edges that define Mid-Century Modern style have made a tremendous comeback. Craftsmen reimagined the retro styles with ergonomically-conscious curves and discrete, yet resourceful, functionality. New designs prioritize comfort and convenience. Dining chairs with unique connection joints that create floating backs and comfort.As the season for Amish furniture shows wrap up, Millwest staff combine their design skills and new-found knowledge when curating their showroom. They consider information like the resurgence of the Mid-Century Modern style, the incorporation of discrete and accessible technology, and favoured colors such as greens, browns, reds and creams. This practice proves important when buying for the Millwest showroom, ensuring they offer pieces for every niche. The Millwest team expresses commitment to serving their clients by providing beautifully designed, quality furniture that melds old-fashioned quality with modern aesthetics and needs.Check out the cycling Monthly Promotional at MillwestStay Connected - To receive personalized messages with information about Millwest Amish Furniture's monthly sales, text 'JOIN” to 614-873-1932. Shoppers can also find updates on promotional sales, in-store exclusive deals and much more on Millwest social media accounts.Media Contact: Rhoda MillerEmail: ...Contact Millwest Amish FurnitureEmail: ...Our Mission at Millwest -To help people create rooms they love by providing them with a wide variety of heirloom quality, handcrafted Amish furniture. We offer solid dining, bedroom, living room and poly lumber outdoor furnishings.

