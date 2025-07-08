FIU Study Points The Way To Building Mental Toughness And Enjoying Exercise

MIAMI, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Struggling to start a workout routine or stick with one? New research offers a surprising insight: your brain, not your body, may be what's holding you back. And it can be trained to help you push through.

According to FIU neuroscientist Marcelo Bigliassi, simple, controlled physical challenges can recalibrate how people perceive exertion and rewire how your brain perceives effort, making exercise feel less punishing and even enjoyable.

"Maybe you think having low tolerance for exercise is just part of your personality," said Bigliassi, who specializes in AI-driven neuroscience and the brain-body connection. "But our data shows that's not necessarily true. The brain can adapt and reset its limits when you give it a new point of reference or comparison."

Bigliassi's team recruited minimally active participants and exposed them to short, high-intensity stress tests designed to challenge both mind and body. Participants first submerged their hand in ice water for up to three minutes, followed immediately by a burst of intense cycling. Throughout the process, researchers tracked physiological responses and mood to assess changes in how participants perceived discomfort.

The results, published in Stress and Health , showed that participants who completed the cold test first found the cycling portion more tolerable, and even enjoyable.

"Pushing our limits changes how we perceive stress, discomfort, and pain," said Ph.D. student Dayanne Antonio, who helped lead the study. "It's the only way to build up the cognitive abilities that make you mentally resilient enough to deal with whatever comes your way."

The researchers emphasize that you don't need to jump into ice baths or run marathons to build mental toughness. Instead, you can apply the study's takeaways in your everyday life. A few starting points:



Find an activity you enjoy. There's no rule that says you must run or lift weights. If you're unsure where to begin, think back to childhood. What physical activities did you naturally enjoy?

Start small. Set a manageable goal, like walking or jogging for 10-15 minutes a day. Over time, increase the duration or intensity at your own pace.

Use distractions strategically. Bigliassi's previous research has shown that music and video can help distract the brain from sensations of fatigue or discomfort, making workouts feel easier.

Set yourself up for success. Use small cues and routines to stay on track like calendar reminders, wearable fitness alerts or placing your workout clothes somewhere visible can make it easier to stay consistent.

Lean on social support. Workout with a friend or join a group class to boost motivation and accountability. Reward your progress. Small rewards like new workout gear or a relaxing activity can reinforce positive brain associations between effort and achievement.

These strategies tap into the brain's natural neuroplasticity and ability to adapt when under pressure. With consistent exposure to mild stressors, the brain forms new patterns and learns to reinterpret effort and exertion.

"Stress shaped humanity and it's one of the only reasons we are here today," said Bigliassi. "Now, the question is how we can use it to our advantage."

While cold exposure was helpful in a lab setting, Bigliassi says the bigger lesson is about mindset: Pushing beyond comfort in a controlled, safe way helps create the cognitive framework for long-term resilience, not just in fitness but in life.

"If my work helps someone become more mentally strong and live a healthier, longer life," Bigliassi said, "then it's all worth it."

