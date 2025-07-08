Lithium Argentina To Release Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 11, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“” or the“”) () () will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results before market open on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results on Monday, August 11, 2025 at 10:00am ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Lithium Argentina Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Event Date: August 11, 2025

Start Time: 10:00am Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:



ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (778) 653-8092

Email: ...

Website: