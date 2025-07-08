Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithium Argentina To Release Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 11, 2025


2025-07-08 04:46:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“ Lithium Argentina ” or the“ Company ”) ( TSX: LAR ) ( NYSE: LAR ) will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results before market open on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results on Monday, August 11, 2025 at 10:00am ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Lithium Argentina Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
Event Date: August 11, 2025
Start Time: 10:00am Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (778) 653-8092
Email: ...
Website:


