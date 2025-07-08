Power Knot Introduces SBT-360 Bin Tipper For Secure, Efficient Lifting In Industrial Applications

FREMONT, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader in on-site organic waste management solutions, is today launching the SBT-360 bin tipper, a mobile and rugged machine that can help businesses streamline material handling across industries such as paper shredding, pharmaceutical disposal, and food preparation.

The SBT-360 bin tipper is a heavy-duty machine that lifts up to 140 kg (300 lb) and tips a wide variety of bins-from 90 litre to 360 litre (24 to 96 gallon)-into standard gaylord or refuse containers ranging from 80 cm to 120 cm (32" to 47") in height. With a compact footprint and maximum height of 2.38 m (7.8 ft) when lifting the largest bin, the SBT-360 bin tipper is ideal for use inside trucks or confined workspaces.

"Power Knot customers have consistently asked us for safe, mobile solutions that reduce labor and injury risks," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The SBT-360 bin tipper delivers just that-robust, battery-powered performance in a stainless steel machine that's built to last."

Key features of the SBT-360 bin tipper include:



30° tipping angle to ensure complete discharge of contents

Battery-powered operation supporting at least 100 full load lifts per charge

Recharge time of five hours with built-in smart charger

Fast tipping cycle: less than 20 seconds up and down

Spring-loaded catches or chain to secure bins during tipping

All-stainless-steel construction for corrosion resistance and durability

Easy mobility with locking swivel casters and forklift compatibility Universal charging (120 V to 240 V AC) and ETL/CE certifications

With IP51 protection and a design rated for indoor industrial use, the SBT-360 bin tipper offers an expected operating life of 15 to 25 years, providing long-term value and reducing reliance on manual handling.

The SBT-360 bin tipper is the latest addition to Power Knot's line of stainless steel bin tippers, joining the compact SBT-140 bin lifter designed for smaller bins. Both models are engineered, developed, and assembled in Silicon Valley, California, and are available immediately worldwide through Power Knot's extensive network of resellers and partners.

For more information about the SBT-360 bin tipper, visit:

About Power Knot

Power Knot LLC designs, develops, and manufactures innovative on-site waste management solutions that help organizations reduce their environmental impact. With a focus on sustainability, Power Knot's products are used globally across various industries, including hospitality, food service, and industrial sectors. All products are designed and assembled in Silicon Valley, California.

SOURCE Power Knot LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED