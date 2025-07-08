Sunoco LP Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Call Timing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN ) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Management will hold a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss SUN's results.

By Phone: Dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through August 13, 2025 by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll free) or 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13754136. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Webcasts and Presentations page of SUN's Investor Relations website at . Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN ) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET ).

Contacts

Scott Grischow

Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Finance

(214) 840-5660

[email protected]

Brian Brungardt

Director – Investor Relations

(214) 840-5437

[email protected]

