Urbana Corporation Report Of Voting Results Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (the“Corporation”) (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the votes conducted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2025.

Election of Directors

Each of the five director nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated May 8, 2025, was elected as a director. The voting results of the election of the five directors are set forth in the table below: