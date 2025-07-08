Urbana Corporation Report Of Voting Results Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|Name of Nominee
|For
|Withheld
|Thomas S. Caldwell
|5,982,736 (92.63%)
|475,974 (7.37%)
|Beth Colle
|6,414,874 (99.32%)
|43,836 (0.68%)
|George D. Elliott
|5,961,180 (92.30%)
|497,530 (7.70%)
|Michael B. C. Gundy
|5,959,251 (92.27%)
|499,459 (7.73%)
|Charles A.V. Pennock
|5,957,060 (92.23%)
|501,650 (7.77%)
Appointment of Auditor
Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting result of this appointment is set forth in the table below:
| For
|Withheld
|6,447,665 (99.83%)
|11,045 (0.17%)
On behalf of Urbana's Board of Directors,
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.
For further information:
Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 ...
150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9
TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment