Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brightspring Health Services, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 1, 2025


2025-07-08 04:18:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, August 1, 2025, prior to the Company's earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register here before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at under the“Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly here .

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company's service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive and more integrated care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 450,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring has consistently demonstrated strong and often industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines while improving the quality of life and health for high-need individuals and reducing overall costs to the healthcare system.

Contact

Investor Relations:
David Deuchler, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
...

Media Contact:
Leigh White
...
502.630.7412


