Genfit: Half-Year Report Of Liquidity Contract With Crédit Industriel Et Commercial

Genfit: Half-Year Report Of Liquidity Contract With Crédit Industriel Et Commercial
|Buy side
|Sell-side
|Date
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amounts in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amounts in EUR
|TOTAL
|2 673
|1 412 901
|5 016 550,43
|1 894
|1 419 301
|5 061 074,96
|02/01/2025
|18
|7501
|26 676,03
|39
|31501
|113 126,08
|03/01/2025
|28
|13001
|46 608,72
|14
|8721
|31 259,29
|06/01/2025
|28
|8001
|28 811,12
|12
|8281
|29 928,03
|07/01/2025
|32
|10501
|37 433,65
|10
|3641
|13 184,02
|08/01/2025
|31
|10001
|34 888,59
|16
|5692
|19 853,18
|09/01/2025
|16
|6387
|22 067,79
|20
|14056
|48 956,91
|10/01/2025
|38
|11458
|39 749,52
|12
|6458
|22 766,00
|13/01/2025
|23
|14422
|48 540,41
|6
|2369
|7 888,86
|14/01/2025
|26
|11900
|39 655,32
|7
|6554
|22 253,58
|15/01/2025
|8
|4170
|13 775,47
|15
|8427
|27 959,44
|16/01/2025
|19
|10283
|34 367,84
|12
|11643
|39 169,03
|17/01/2025
|8
|4501
|15 048,33
|13
|8901
|29 892,85
|20/01/2025
|17
|11722
|39 283,70
|52
|29101
|100 887,06
|21/01/2025
|28
|12501
|43 013,57
|17
|8504
|29 278,93
|22/01/2025
|8
|7501
|25 863,45
|15
|17501
|60 478,56
|23/01/2025
|5
|3463
|11 780,02
|8
|3463
|11 947,35
|24/01/2025
|67
|20501
|70 508,47
|14
|17501
|61 078,49
|27/01/2025
|25
|9424
|32 139,80
|6
|6001
|20 598,43
|28/01/2025
|7
|4576
|15 741,49
|13
|12424
|43059,72
|29/01/2025
|24
|13501
|47 980,93
|31
|32076
|114 587,98
|30/01/2025
|28
|22901
|82 748,18
|41
|22901
|85 288,59
|31/01/2025
|28
|21001
|75 763,63
|12
|11001
|40393,69
|03/02/2025
|25
|8001
|28 283,05
|17
|12001
|42 550,99
|04/02/2025
|6
|4001
|14 288,61
|29
|15129
|54 635,81
|05/02/2025
|5
|4501
|16 463,67
|15
|13873
|51 378,93
|06/02/2025
|2
|1001
|3 803,82
|17
|17501
|66 758,79
|07/02/2025
|18
|21001
|79 008,91
|4
|1001
|3 823,82
|10/02/2025
|6
|2001
|7 523,76
|15
|11001
|41 883,78
|11/02/2025
|28
|9001
|33 713,79
|6
|9001
|33 978,78
|12/02/2025
|18
|10001
|37 563,76
|14
|20001
|75 983,80
|13/02/2025
|18
|8001
|30 922,58
|16
|9001
|35 273,93
|14/02/2025
|46
|15533
|60 444,34
|10
|6033
|23 614,01
|17/02/2025
|46
|29501
|112 158,97
|21
|13001
|51 038,94
|18/02/2025
|15
|5001
|18 853,77
|1
|1
|3,76
|19/02/2025
|44
|22501
|83 673,79
|1
|1
|3,77
|20/02/2025
|24
|11501
|42 095,16
|4
|4001
|14 793,66
|21/02/2025
|17
|6001
|22 233,64
|8
|9001
|33 653,66
|24/02/2025
|28
|12626
|46 526,18
|11
|5126
|19 162,47
|25/02/2025
|27
|14501
|52 156,47
|3
|1501
|5 448,66
|26/02/2025
|40
|12501
|44 135,28
|3
|1501
|5 418,58
|27/02/2025
|34
|13501
|47 095,94
|9
|3001
|10 593,50
|28/02/2025
|18
|8001
|27 670,98
|14
|8001
|27 908,45
|03/03/2025
|17
|7927
|27 618,14
|6
|4501
|15 858,51
|04/03/2025
|56
|27575
|93 607,75
|1
|1
|3,48
|05/03/2025
|12
|5001
|16 953,39
|8
|6001
|20 583,37
|06/03/2025
|14
|6001
|20 526,54
|17
|12501
|43 158,45
|07/03/2025
|19
|9501
|32 680,49
|9
|12001
|41 523,46
|10/03/2025
|22
|10390
|35 334,10
|6
|2390
|8 302,19
|11/03/2025
|30
|17873
|60 362,84
|12
|7612
|26 437,16
|12/03/2025
|18
|6018
|20 285,59
|14
|9262
|31 572,49
|13/03/2025
|19
|12974
|43 533,09
|14
|10491
|35 670,87
|14/03/2025
|14
|11501
|38 110,86
|9
|11658
|38 789,55
|17/03/2025
|8
|4501
|14 938,32
|13
|12344
|41 027,14
|18/03/2025
|6
|2001
|6 743,35
|6
|12001
|40 660,83
|19/03/2025
|5
|4833
|16 153,92
|9
|4833
|16 270,05
|20/03/2025
|16
|6395
|21 319,84
|8
|2895
|9 704,68
|21/03/2025
|21
|11715
|39 002,28
|24
|23001
|78 600,86
|24/03/2025
|20
|9001
|30 091,96
|10
|9443
|31 887,41
|25/03/2025
|17
|15731
|52 698,38
|12
|7002
|23 694,07
|26/03/2025
|29
|15500
|51 262,53
|6
|7501
|24 948,33
|27/03/2025
|8
|9001
|30 115,82
|22
|27001
|90 988,24
|28/03/2025
|26
|5999
|20 299,06
|21
|13501
|45 903,40
|31/03/2025
|18
|12003
|39 730,05
|14
|7957
|26 311,33
|01/04/2025
|21
|19430
|63 908,96
|24
|17930
|59 739,17
|02/04/2025
|20
|10501
|34 210,79
|1
|1
|3,30
|03/04/2025
|11
|3749
|12 143,01
|6
|7102
|23 247,76
|04/04/2025
|55
|26310
|82 970,69
|3
|1501
|4 833,27
|07/04/2025
|24
|13987
|38 875,47
|15
|15287
|46 151,91
|08/04/2025
|10
|6001
|18 798,13
|12
|21701
|69 003,97
|09/04/2025
|22
|19301
|59 190,18
|28
|16655
|49 241,01
|10/04/2025
|23
|18647
|54 485,97
|28
|18147
|57 876,23
|11/04/2025
|12
|6001
|17 762,96
|35
|22147
|65 890,65
|14/04/2025
|1
|1
|3,03
|14
|21501
|66 128,05
|15/04/2025
|8
|3501
|10 903,09
|8
|14501
|45 608,11
|16/04/2025
|7
|4013
|12 515,42
|8
|4013
|12 565,75
|17/04/2025
|31
|14001
|43 387,14
|2
|1501
|4 659,13
|22/04/2025
|16
|8501
|26 059,05
|19
|13501
|41 697,03
|23/04/2025
|9
|9501
|29 894,04
|22
|29501
|92 551,13
|24/04/2025
|21
|12501
|39 929,82
|10
|9001
|29 004,19
|25/04/2025
|19
|9001
|29 006,26
|22
|11001
|35889,22
|28/04/2025
|15
|6501
|21 538,27
|17
|13501
|45075,25
|29/04/2025
|12
|9001
|31 239,41
|26
|23984
|83 723,35
|30/04/2025
|26
|24000
|85776,96
|16
|17927
|64 250,73
|02/05/2025
|24
|15388
|56 850,50
|38
|23913
|88 319,08
|05/05/2025
|2
|1501
|5988,79
|28
|25237
|101352,55
|06/05/2025
|17
|10501
|41 674,06
|35
|28830
|115 996,35
|07/05/2025
|15
|10001
|39 741,07
|6
|2501
|9 979,12
|08/05/2025
|42
|14950
|58602,65
|10
|4501
|17 715,98
|09/05/2025
|37
|22103
|87 132,24
|15
|15052
|60 102,03
|12/05/2025
|21
|13501
|51 579,90
|19
|13501
|52 404,94
|13/05/2025
|22
|12001
|46 129,92
|3
|2001
|7 739,89
|14/05/2025
|8
|6001
|22 746,85
|37
|29501
|112 696,77
|15/05/2025
|42
|23501
|86 604,48
|8
|5001
|18 724,74
|16/05/2025
|27
|12001
|44 615,52
|28
|18001
|67 124,65
|19/05/2025
|33
|25063
|93167,19
|15
|10584
|39 789,38
|20/05/2025
|1
|1
|3,71
|25
|23480
|89 983,81
|21/05/2025
|9
|7312
|29347,96
|44
|32312
|130 858,75
|22/05/2025
|16
|8001
|32 218,83
|24
|12001
|48 707,02
|23/05/2025
|51
|44001
|172 316,72
|1
|1
|4,05
|26/05/2025
|17
|12002
|46 390,73
|11
|6001
|23 361,89
|27/05/2025
|22
|12411
|47 978,20
|6
|3412
|13 358,83
|28/05/2025
|23
|10004
|38 375,34
|21
|13001
|50 153,83
|29/05/2025
|23
|17000
|66 757,98
|29
|29001
|113 577,78
|30/05/2025
|13
|6501
|25744,94
|32
|17018
|67 628,17
|02/06/2025
|21
|11001
|43 788,05
|9
|7001
|27 830,03
|03/06/2025
|11
|9016
|35 775,94
|23
|17501
|69 705,08
|04/06/2025
|23
|15501
|60 720,98
|18
|11001
|43 470,01
|05/06/2025
|32
|25900
|100 374,41
|26
|18300
|71 216,65
|06/06/2025
|46
|17768
|67 098,54
|1
|1
|3,83
|09/06/2025
|12
|4010
|14 927,59
|20
|11877
|44 732,58
|10/06/2025
|6
|3115
|11 767,97
|22
|10106
|38 561,06
|11/06/2025
|10
|6992
|26 467,73
|17
|7001
|26 585,81
|12/06/2025
|38
|13001
|48 921,72
|6
|3001
|11 289,79
|13/06/2025
|40
|16740
|61 246,64
|14
|7168
|26 352,58
|16/06/2025
|20
|12001
|43 551,63
|9
|5501
|20 145,65
|17/06/2025
|11
|6439
|23 061,99
|17
|11011
|39 683,53
|18/06/2025
|31
|12001
|42 703,16
|4
|3001
|10 776,59
|19/06/2025
|40
|17001
|59 357,63
|4
|3001
|10 446,54
|20/06/2025
|24
|13501
|46 656,49
|7
|6001
|20 961,43
|23/06/2025
|13
|9001
|30 057,31
|30
|21001
|70 407,32
|24/06/2025
|9
|5001
|16 969,39
|3
|2001
|6 803,40
|25/06/2025
|19
|10001
|33 485,35
|10
|4001
|13 609,40
|26/06/2025
|4
|1001
|3 327,32
|35
|19001
|63 977,32
|27/06/2025
|30
|15530
|51 764,13
|14
|9530
|32 008,22
|30/06/2025
|33
|10851
|35 529,43
|10
|6751
|22 149,29
GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 |
1 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized in the U.S by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®.
Attachment
-
GENFIT Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial
