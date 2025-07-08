AMD To Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
AMD also announced it will participate in the following event for the financial community:
- Jean Hu, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at Citi's 2025 Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
A webcast of the presentations can be accessed on AMD's Investor Relations website .
About AMD
For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook and X pages.
AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Phil Hughes
AMD Communications
512-865-9697
...
Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
(720) 652-3965
...
