New English Edition Of Award-Winning Chronicle 'Suma Paz' Sheds Light On The Fight For Environmental Justice

SUMA PAZ: A CHRONICLE OF LOVE AND PERIL IN DEFENSE OF NATURE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Elvira Sánchez-Blake and translator Laura Kanost are proud to announce the release of the English edition of "Suma Paz: A Chronicle of Love and Peril in Defense of Nature," an extraordinary true story of environmental activism, sacrifice, and resilience. Originally published in Spanish as "Suma Paz: La utopía de Mario Calderón y Elsa Alvarado," this critically acclaimed book tells the inspiring lives of Colombian environmentalists Mario Calderón and Elsa Alvarado, who were tragically assassinated in 1997 for their efforts to protect the world's largest páramo ecosystem.Set in the breathtaking Sumapaz region, this literary chronicle explores the tireless fight for conservation, peace, and social justice. The book perfectly blends biography, investigative journalism, and indigenous perspectives on environmentalism, offering an urgent call to action for global readers. Winner of the Latino Book Award Gold Medal for Best Biography in Spanish (2022), "Suma Paz" is a must-read for advocates of environmental protection, human rights, and Latin American history.Grab your copy today on Amazon.About the AuthorElvira Sánchez-Blake is a Colombian journalist, academic, and award-winning writer with a distinguished career in literary and cultural studies. She holds a Ph.D. from Cornell University and has published extensively on themes of war, peace, and gender in Latin America. A former professor at Cornell University and Michigan State University, she now resides in Florida, where she dedicates herself to writing and community advocacy through the CreArte Latino Cultural Center. Her works, including "Spiral of Silence" (Northwestern University Press, 2019), have been widely acclaimed for their unique blend of testimonial narratives and historical research.

